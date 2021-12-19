Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV) announced a dividend on Friday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:HHV opened at GBX 90 ($1.19) on Friday. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 73 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 97.98 ($1.29). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.51. The company has a market cap of £241.86 million and a PE ratio of 2.08.

In other news, insider Oliver Bedford bought 26,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £25,629.94 ($33,870.68).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

