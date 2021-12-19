CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Short Interest Down 20.2% in November

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,300 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the November 15th total of 387,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.23. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.72. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $40.62.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.24 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

