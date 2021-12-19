Analysts Anticipate CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. CalAmp reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on CalAmp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CalAmp by 1,118.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CalAmp by 245.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 26.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 55,844.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $350.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.47. CalAmp has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $14.51.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

