City of London Group (LON:CIN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.90

City of London Group plc (LON:CIN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.90 ($0.94) and traded as low as GBX 46.88 ($0.62). City of London Group shares last traded at GBX 46.88 ($0.62), with a volume of 1,873 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £50.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 63.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.87.

City of London Group Company Profile (LON:CIN)

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

