Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Reaches $425.36 on Exchanges

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for $425.36 or 0.00903131 BTC on exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $412,070.12 and $1,004.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00042039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007170 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZUTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.