Analysts Anticipate Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.43. Medallion Financial reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Medallion Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

