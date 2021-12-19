Decklar Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Decklar Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DKLRF opened at $0.47 on Friday. Decklar Resources has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73.

Get Decklar Resources alerts:

About Decklar Resources

Decklar Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Holt Property-Canada and Oza Oil Field-Nigeria. The company was founded on November 17, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Decklar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decklar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.