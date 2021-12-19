First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,459,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 415,871 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 190,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 116,168 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the period.

FPL opened at $5.26 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

