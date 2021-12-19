Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $15.96 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $17.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

