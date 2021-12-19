Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2969 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.
TPC stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $646.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.30.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.
In other news, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $6,387,039.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,166. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 71.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 23,153 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 24.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.
