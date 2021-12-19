Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2969 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

TPC stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $646.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $6,387,039.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,166. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 71.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 23,153 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 24.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

