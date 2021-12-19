TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 38 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $586.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $646.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $580.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

