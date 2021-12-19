Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.94

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.67. Inpixon shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 2,162,276 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $85.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 269.86%.
About Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)
Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.
