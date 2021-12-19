Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.94

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.67. Inpixon shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 2,162,276 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.

Get Inpixon alerts:

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 269.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INPX. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inpixon by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 42,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inpixon by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 1,351,714 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inpixon by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 446,303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Inpixon by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 106,962 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Inpixon during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.