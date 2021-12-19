TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 282 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 239,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,369,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,106,000 after acquiring an additional 35,119 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $226,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $84.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

