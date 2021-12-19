Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,136 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 480.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 659.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 53,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 46,535 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 559.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 581,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,476,000 after acquiring an additional 492,901 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 96,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 80,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 476.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $63.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.94. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

