International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.73% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RFEM stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.48. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $78.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.589 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

