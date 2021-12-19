SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in SBA Communications by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in SBA Communications by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $375.88 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $381.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.92 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.97.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 88.21%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,087 shares of company stock worth $1,844,776 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.40.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

