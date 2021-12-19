Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Stake Boosted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 20,138.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the second quarter worth $71,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Alan Berman purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $534,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 88,000 shares of company stock worth $624,130. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REKR. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:REKR opened at $6.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 164.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

