International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 11.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 111.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Waste Management by 10.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $161.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

