Signaturefd LLC Has $884,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,350 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,756 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 473.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,642,000 after buying an additional 750,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,646,000 after buying an additional 622,537 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE ETN opened at $165.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $113.95 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.72.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.