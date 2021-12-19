Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.97.

Shares of PPG opened at $164.59 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

