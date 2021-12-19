M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.5% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Prologis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $161.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.40. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $165.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

