ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Holdings Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,526,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $396.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $385.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.63. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 74.74, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

