M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,625,000 after acquiring an additional 756,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after acquiring an additional 565,022 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,741,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,385,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,475,000 after acquiring an additional 475,965 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

MKC stock opened at $94.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

