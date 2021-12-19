Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 376 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000.

OIH opened at $182.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.92. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $148.51 and a 52-week high of $248.09.

