Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 208,298 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 198,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE:DAL opened at $36.56 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.