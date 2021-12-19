Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 747 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Clorox were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $174.16 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.95 and a 200 day moving average of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.10%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

