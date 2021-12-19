Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $205,000 Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 22.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DK opened at $15.08 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

