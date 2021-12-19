Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 585 iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter valued at about $116,000.

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $390.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.46. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

