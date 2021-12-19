MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after buying an additional 160,668 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in MetLife by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in MetLife by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.62. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

