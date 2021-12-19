Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 543 shares of company stock worth $298,240. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $634.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $644.75. The firm has a market cap of $261.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.