Insider Selling: Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Sells 1,063 Shares of Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OMCL stock opened at $175.11 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.06 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.40, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.58.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 1.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the second quarter worth $242,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 30.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 5.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 47.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

