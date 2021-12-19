Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after acquiring an additional 818,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $122,965,000 after buying an additional 616,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $248.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

