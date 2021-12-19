Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Holdings Boosted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.06% of Triton International worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Triton International by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,948,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,006,000 after buying an additional 376,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Triton International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,940,000 after purchasing an additional 88,357 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Triton International by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 469,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after buying an additional 82,958 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 340,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 228,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Triton International by 33.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 292,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 73,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

Shares of TRTN opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. Triton International Limited has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. Triton International had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

In related news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,652,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.