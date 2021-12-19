Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

