Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,216,000 after purchasing an additional 504,585 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 15.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after acquiring an additional 339,399 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 33.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 978,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after acquiring an additional 247,433 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 30.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 245,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 77.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 415,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,334,000 after acquiring an additional 181,806 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,146 shares of company stock worth $8,246,326 over the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

