Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes $351,000 Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,269,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth $478,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $149,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,290 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,195. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $55.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $991.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.50 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.62. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

OptimizeRx Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.