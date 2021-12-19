Good Life Advisors LLC Takes $273,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $95.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.85. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

