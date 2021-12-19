First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Holdings Raised by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $81.96 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $83.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.