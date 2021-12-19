Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in BlackRock by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $913.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $921.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $899.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $138.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

