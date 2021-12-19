Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $212,619.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,717 shares of company stock worth $9,662,330. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA opened at $180.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -217.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.71. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.21.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.