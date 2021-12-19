CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 39.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CommScope were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 134.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 140.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth $67,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the second quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

COMM opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

