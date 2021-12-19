Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 5,937 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $47,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after acquiring an additional 157,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,899,000 after acquiring an additional 323,633 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,662,000 after acquiring an additional 303,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,413,000 after acquiring an additional 55,738 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.15.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $396.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $361.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.20. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $413.65. The stock has a market cap of $250.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

