Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,501 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $45,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VT. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 220,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,893,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 19,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $105.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.20. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.