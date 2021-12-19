Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,010,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,770 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $38,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,781,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,968,000 after buying an additional 33,871 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,157,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,530,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 539,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 341,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 55,035 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.