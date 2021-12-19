CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.31. CoreSite Realty reported earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. William Blair cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.21.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 13.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 12.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 153.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COR opened at $169.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.51 and a 200-day moving average of $147.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $173.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 246.60%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

