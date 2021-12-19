Insider Selling: Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) CMO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $60,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ujjwal Dhoot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

On Thursday, October 21st, Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $62,700.00.

OTCMKTS:DXLG opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.51. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $8.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $121.49 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXLG. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXLG. DA Davidson started coverage on Destination XL Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.