MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Buys $75,000.00 in Stock

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Peter H. Blum bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MIND stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.88.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 49.29% and a negative return on equity of 355.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIND. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MIND Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in MIND Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in MIND Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in MIND Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in MIND Technology by 38.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

