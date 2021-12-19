Insider Buying: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Purchases $70,852.59 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.83 per share, with a total value of $70,852.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lazydays alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 178,734 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $3,504,973.74.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 69,500 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $1,371,930.00.

Shares of LAZY opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $25.74.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lazydays by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.