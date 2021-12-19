iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 676,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113,309 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $472,358,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,532 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $91,273,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

