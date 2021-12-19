Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 24.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,029 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,581,000 after buying an additional 51,760 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $279,734,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $273,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW stock opened at $530.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $559.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $517.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.36.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total transaction of $719,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.